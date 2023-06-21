Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Jimmy Dell Foster, Sr.

Funeral services for Jimmy Dell Foster, Sr., 83, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Mills and Reverend John Withem officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Tags

Recommended for you