Funeral services for Jimmy Dell Foster, Sr., 83, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Mills and Reverend John Withem officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Foster was born April 15, 1940 in Emory, Texas to the late Nancy Vera (Latham) and Bill Foster, and died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence.
Jimmy Dell retired as an Account Manager from Lufkin Industries after many years of service, where he also served as a fishing guide. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather and will be terribly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Marie West-Foster of Lufkin; children, Jimmy Dell Foster, Jr. and wife Donna of Livingston, Terri Evans and husband Charles, Kay Wilson and husband John, all of Hudson, Joanie Acevedo and husband Nick of Beaumont, Lisa Bush and husband Roger of Huntington, Melissa Honeycutt of Lufkin; grandchildren, Misti, Lee, Justin, Stefan, Dylan, Johnny, Kortney, Kameron, Hayden, Brandon, Christal, Chris, Bradley, Chastity, Amber, Jennifer, Christopher, Cayla; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Sudie Harper and husband John; two nieces, one nephew; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife Joan Foster.
Pallbearers will be Justin Foster, Dylan Foster, Steven Poe, Patrick Minor, Chris Bush, and Bradley Bush.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Reid, Mike Mills, Bill Meeks, Arthur Alvarez, Alvin Martinez, and the Lufkin Gear Repair Employees.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Harbor Hospice for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
