Jimmy Lee Powers, 79, of Timpson went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, December 26, 2022. Born December 31, 1942, Jim was the youngest of four sons born to the late Emmett and Ruth Alfred Powers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Levi Cohorst officiating. Interment will follow at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church.
Jim grew up in Timpson and was a 1961 graduate of Timpson High School. He moved to Houston shortly after graduation and was employed with Houston Lighting & Power. He and Shirley Hudson married in 1963 and they made their home in Houston for several years. He was a Vietnam veteran and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he resumed his career with HL&P. The family later moved to Lufkin where he started his career with Lufkin Conroe Communications and remained there until his retirement after thirty-four years of service. During that time, he served eighteen years as President of CWA Local 6218 negotiating many collective bargaining agreements with LCC and Southwestern Bell. After retiring, he and Shirley moved to his hometown of Timpson. His dad was a rancher and Jim grew up around cattle. Love for the land, ranching and tending cattle was in his blood. He started the Sweetwater Cattle Company and began raising registered Brahman cattle. He loved ranching but he also missed working with people, meeting challenges, and solving problems, which was a major part of his life for many years. So, he decided to wear more than one hat and was elected Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5, serving the citizens of Shelby County for twelve years. He was a member of Timpson Missionary Baptist Church, American Legion Post 90 and Masonic Lodge 437. He was also a longtime member of the American Brahman Breeders Association and the Southwest Texas Cattleman Association.
Jim took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was a pair of navy-blue coveralls and a pair of old work boots that were always paired with a cap of any kind out of his numerous collections. In his later years, you could usually find him on his tractor, riding around in the Ranger checking the cows or sitting in front of the TV. He was thoroughly interested in politics, sports, westerns, and cattle auctions. He was a quiet man most of the time, unless he was talking about cattle or his grandchildren. He spoke his mind and you always knew where you stood with him. He was set in his ways, his opinions and his beliefs and didn’t mind telling you so. He loved the Lord, his family and friends and his country. One of his greatest pleasures was being able to attend his grandchildren’s events. He was so proud of each one of them and loved telling you about all their accomplishments. They brought a special joy to his life.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Justin and wife Kristin of Martinsville, daughter-in-law Shanna Powers of Lufkin; grandchildren Rexanna DeGruy and husband Dylan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Haylon Powers of Diboll and Morgan Powers of College Station, brother, Bill Powers and wife Joan of Jupiter, Florida, sister-in laws Louise Renfro of Timpson, Marita Powers of Lufkin. And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Patrick Jason Powers, parents Emmett and Ruth Allred Powers, brothers, Max and Ray Powers, brother-in-law, Johnny Renfro, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ossie and Helen Hudson.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, our family would appreciate donations to Timpson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 59 N. Timpson, Texas 75975
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.