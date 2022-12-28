Jimmy Lee Powers, 79, of Timpson went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, December 26, 2022. Born December 31, 1942, Jim was the youngest of four sons born to the late Emmett and Ruth Alfred Powers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Levi Cohorst officiating. Interment will follow at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church.