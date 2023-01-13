Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Taylor, 68, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie with Brother James Whittlesey officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie.
Mr. Taylor was born March 25, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Mary Lee (Terry) and Robert Franklin “Bob” Taylor. He died Friday, January 6, 2023 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mr. Taylor “Jimmy T” was a 1972 graduate of Lufkin High School and worked in sales most of his life. Some of his favorite jobs he talked about were Land O’Pines, Borden’s (being a milk man) and selling Kubota tractors. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, being “Paw” to his grandson Jackson, race cars, taking his dog Rue on adventures, cracking jokes, telling stories, fixing anything with an engine, and being at his beloved home place (the farm).
Mr. Taylor was known by his family and friends as Dad, Paw Taylor, Jimmy T, and Jim by his parents. Jimmy loved his family and friends. He loved meeting new people which often started with a few questions, “Where did you grow up?”, “Who were your parents and grandparents?”. Chances were he would know some of your family. If Jimmy met you, he would never forget you. He loved making people laugh until they cried. Mr. Taylor also loved telling stories of his childhood and working at his grandparents’ country store.
He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Taylor Johnson and husband James of Fredericksburg, and Lacey Taylor and fiancé Jason George of Greenville; grandson, Jackson Johnson of Fredericksburg; his beloved dog, Rue; sister-in-law, Vicky Harding Taylor of Huntsville; aunt, Doris Terry of Apple Springs; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Bob Taylor; maternal grandparents, Albert and Edna Terry; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Tolley Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Joey Teer, Mickey Bowser, Blake Thornton, Perry Fenley, Bubba Roach, Daniel Jones, Paul Dubose, and Lewis Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be David McCoy, John Haggard, David Terry, Curtis Wise and Steve Martin.
Mr. Taylor’s family would also like to extend thanks to all the healthcare workers and his friends Denise Boyd Bridwell, Marty Lewis, Kay Luna and Misty Warlow for helping care for Mr. Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Calvary Cemetery Association, c/o Betty Wright, 1110 Spur 357, Kennard, Texas 75847.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.