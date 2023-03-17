Jimmy Lewis Lynch
Funeral services for Jimmy Lewis Lynch, 73, of Huntington, will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.
Jimmy Lewis Lynch was born on December 17, 1949, in San Diego, California, to the late James Lynch and Bonnie (Lewis) Lynch, and died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence.
In his early years Jimmy traveled the world with his family while his father served in both the Army and Navy. Following his fathers footsteps, Jimmy served in the U.S. Army for 3 years and is a Vietnam veteran where he played many vital roles and earned many honorable medals. Jimmy is a truly loving and devoted husband that dedicated himself to his wife during several illnesses that she endured throughout the years. Jimmy enjoyed deer hunting, shooting pool, riding back roads and listening to music. Above all, he loved all of his children and grandchildren wholeheartedly and loved spending time with them.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Kay Lynch of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Brittiany Lynch Williams and J.T. Williams of Huntington; Son, James Lynch of Grapeland; daughter, Shannon Moody of Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Michael Thompson of Hilltop Lake; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Lacy Lynch of Huntington; grandson, Chandler Wheeler, granddaughters, Kayleigh Hale and Lilly-Anne Hale all of Huntington; grandsons, Jake Williams and Hayden Williams of Wells; grandson, Michael (Doyle) Thompson, granddaughter, Kimberly Thompson of Hilltop Lakes; grandson, Jimmy Travis Lynch of Huntington; grandson, Jake Lynch of Palestine; granddaughter, Shanna Dennis of Tennessee; grandsons, Jathan Lynch, Jarred Lynch and Jackson Lynch all of Huntington; 4 great-grandchildren, brother, Tim Lynch of Washington State; sister Bonnie Glover of Willis, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sandy Cook of Wells; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Salty and L.V. Cook, grandsons, Michael (Bubba) Doyle Thompson, Little Paul, and brother Billy Lynch.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Russell, Jerry Cook, Colby Russell, Hayden Williams, Jesse Hale, Landon Cook, Peyton Mathis, and K.P. Mathis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler Wheeler, J.T. Williams, Wayne Cook, Hugh Graham, and Marvin Powell.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
