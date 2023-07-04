Funeral services for Jo Ann Holland, 73, of Huntington, will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Bro. David Holland, Jr. and Bro. Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.
Mrs. Holland was born on July 4, 1949, in Pasco, Washington, to the late Dale Phillips and Elouise (Lawrence) Hart, and died Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Mrs. Holland was a member of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. She was very strong
and faithful, teaching us to put God first always, and be ready to meet him face to face engulfed in His peace and love, with His rainbow surrounding His throne! Mrs. Holland enjoyed working in her flower beds, interior decorating, eating salt covered watermelons, and indulging in her favorite sweets. She loved traveling all over the United States with her husband and family throughout his career. Most of all, her happiness and security rested in the strong hands and arms of the love of her life.
Mrs. Holland is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Holland of Huntington; daughter, Tonia Holland of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Randall Smith of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Michael Mahar of Baytown; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Hart; brother and sister-in-law, George and Cathy Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Don Lee; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Ronnie Holland; sister, Kathy Willett; and her beloved dog, Baby girl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joy Lynn Holland; and brothers, Dale and Gayle Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Philip Hibbard, Gary Holland, II, Cole Hopson, Michael Mahar, Jason Carrell, Bruce Evett, and Hunter Carrell, II.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ, prior to the service.
