Funeral services for Jo Ann Holland, 73, of Huntington, will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Bro. David Holland, Jr. and Bro. Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.

Mrs. Holland was born on July 4, 1949, in Pasco, Washington, to the late Dale Phillips and Elouise (Lawrence) Hart, and died Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Huntington.