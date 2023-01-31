Memorial services for Jo Ann Rucker Handley, 92, of Lufkin, will be held at Kelty's United Methodist Church at a later date.
Jo Ann also known to family and friends as "Mamaw", joined our heavenly father on January 27, 2023, following a brief illness. Jo Ann was born in Lufkin, Texas, to Ashley and Bernice Stroud. She graduated from Lufkin High School. She pursued a degree in Education from Baylor University and taught elementary-aged children for over 30 years. Jo Ann favored 3rd grade students and taught in San Antonio, San Angelo, and Fort Worth after finishing her career in Lufkin ISD.
After retirement, she became a second-generation family business owner of Hoshall Gardens. She continued owning and managing the business up into her eighties! She worked tirelessly over the years as a single mother to provide for her family and never missed a baseball game, rodeo, or marching band competition and was always there to support her children and grandchildren.
A true "go-getter", Jo Ann kept an active lifestyle to stay young. She was a dedicated volunteer at CHI St. Luke's hospital and loved selling popcorn. She also stayed active by traveling often to the Smoky Mountains (her favorite fall ritual for over 25 years), going on cruises, trips to the beach in Galveston and visiting family in Indiana. She was always put together and kept her lipstick handy after every meal.
She loved to cook and spent many hours with her daughter Kathy experimenting with new recipes or preparing for family dinners. While visiting Indiana, she would often stay up late watching old movies with her son Jim. One of her favorite things to do was to play Phase 10. She was an avid card shark and played any chance she had either with family or a group of ladies she enjoyed.
Jo Ann was a Christian and cherished her relationship with God and her family. Along with her parents, Berniece and Ashley Stroud, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Handley; and brother, Bill Stroud.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Holly Grigsby of Pendleton, IN; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Glen Goehring of Lufkin; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Olivia Grigsby of Pendleton, IN; grandson and wife, Cody and Brandi Goehring of Hazard, KY; granddaughter and husband, Kirby and Justin Bryce of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Alden and Adalyn Goehring of Hazard, KY, and Jensen Bryce of Lufkin.
Many heartfelt thanks to her extended family, friends, and neighbors who helped "Mamaw" maintain an active lifestyle over the past several years. You know who you are and we are eternally grateful!
Honorary pallbearers will be the St. Luke's Memorial Volunteers Auxiliary.
