Memorial services for Jo Ann Rucker Handley, 92, of Lufkin, will be held at Kelty's United Methodist Church at a later date.

Jo Ann also known to family and friends as "Mamaw", joined our heavenly father on January 27, 2023, following a brief illness. Jo Ann was born in Lufkin, Texas, to Ashley and Bernice Stroud. She graduated from Lufkin High School. She pursued a degree in Education from Baylor University and taught elementary-aged children for over 30 years. Jo Ann favored 3rd grade students and taught in San Antonio, San Angelo, and Fort Worth after finishing her career in Lufkin ISD.

