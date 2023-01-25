Funeral services for Joe Harold Davis, Sr., 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Davis was born September 19, 1935 in Rockland, Texas to the late Bertie Mae (Ross) and J.C. Davis, Jr., and died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Davis graduated from Lufkin High School in 1955 and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. He retired as Safety Director from the Lufkin papermill following 38 years of employment. Mr. Davis was past president of the American Society of Safety Engineers and a member of the Southern Pulp and Paper Society.
After retirement Mr. Davis raised cattle. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the lake house and playing 42 and dominos. He enjoyed watching Texas A&M and the Dallas Cowboys, was a fan of the Lufkin Panthers, and liked to watch boxing. Later in life Mr. Davis enjoyed feeding and watching the deer. He was a great storyteller and encourager of people. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Davis loved reading the Bible and loved his Lord. He was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Atkinson) Mathis Davis; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dan Teer and Brenda and Glenn Sullivan; son and daughter-in-law, Joe H. “Bubba”, Jr. and Lee Ann Davis; grandchildren and spouses, Chad and Amanda Teer, Lesa and Chance Muehlstein, Kaylee Sullivan, Tyler and Lacey Sullivan, Callie and Chayce Holcombe, Joseph and Rebekah Davis, Jameson and Amanda Hilliard, and Lee Hilliard; great-grandchildren, Travis Teer, Parker Teer, Lainey Jo Muehlstein, Sloan Sullivan, Joshua Davis, Lilyann Davis, Lucas Davis, Roman Davis, Jacob Davis, Parker Hilliard, and Annalyn Hilliard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Johnny and Shirley Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Leon and Nedra Tillman; and his wife of 59 years, Jeanette (Tillman) Davis.
Pallbearers will be Chad Teer, Tyler Sullivan, Joseph Davis, Chayce Holcombe, Chance Muehlstein, and Josh Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Adams, Jay Jackson, Kenny Franklin, Bill McMillon, Jameson Hilliard, and Lee Hilliard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.