Funeral services for Joe Harold Davis, Sr., 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Mr. Davis was born September 19, 1935 in Rockland, Texas to the late Bertie Mae (Ross) and J.C. Davis, Jr., and died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence.

