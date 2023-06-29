Joe L. Spangler, Sr.
Graveside services with military honors for Joe L. Spangler, Sr., 87, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Chaplain Lt. Col. Hyral "Buddy" Walker, USAF officiating.
Joe was born July 3, 1935 in Gregg County, Texas to the late Everett Buford and Mary Virginia (Harris) Spangler. He passed from this life on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Joe enlisted in the United States Army at the tender age of 17 and was assigned to a developmental program whose members are now known for their commitment to do whatever it takes to defend our freedom and secure our rights as Americans. Their numbers are few and they are rarely seen, but they are our heroes that make up the United States Special Forces. Joe was a member of the very first graduating class under the command of Colonel Aaron Bank and served active duty during the Korean War. Proud to have served our great country, Joe was honorably discharged in 1955 after shattering both ankles in an experimental low altitude parachute jump.
Following his military service, Joe returned to Houston and on June 23, 1956 he married the love of his life, Doris Stean Lee. They remained married until her death 53-1/2 years later. Joe made a life as a machinist and supported his family in that trade until he retired in 1997. Upon retirement, Joe and Doris relocated to Lufkin and spent the majority of their time volunteering in support of the local Disabled American Veteran chapter. In addition, he enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, gardening, and his family. He never met a stranger and would do all he could to help someone in need. Joe was a true patriot and he never lost his love of country or his fellow soldier. He loved God first and foremost, he was dedicated to his family, and lived to serve veterans, both young and old, to the best of his ability.
Joe became "Pops" upon the birth of his first son and has been fondly referred to as "Pops" or "Pappa Joe" by family and friends ever since. However, one great-granddaughter renamed him "Papa Bear" and will lovingly remember him as such.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas, Sr. and Connie (Brown) Spangler of Lufkin, James and Patsy (Murray) Spangler of Baytown, Michael, Sr. and Tina (Martin) Spangler of Bryan, and Joe, Jr. and Lori (Vann) Spangler of Pollok; daughter-in-law, Terry (Ladd) Spangler of Quitman; granddaughter, Vanessa Spangler; grandsons, Garrett Spangler, Thomas "TJ" Spangler; grandsons and wives, Michael, Jr. and DeAnza (Ward) Spangler, Mason and Jacquelyn (McKnight) Spangler; granddaughter and husband, Kellen and Cody Cramer; great-grandchildren, Alexis Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Adoniyah Spangler, Naia Spangler, Landry Spangler, Paisley Doss, Oliver Spangler and soon-to-arrive Kayden Jo Cramer; brother, Claude Spangler; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Deborah (Quesada) Spangler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Danny Lee Spangler; sister, Mary Legg; and brothers, Jack, James, Franklin, Cecil and Aurthur Spangler.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff of Southland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Hospice in the Pines.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
