Joe L. Spangler, Sr.

Graveside services with military honors for Joe L. Spangler, Sr., 87, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Chaplain Lt. Col. Hyral "Buddy" Walker, USAF officiating.