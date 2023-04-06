Funeral services for Joe W. Kuehl, 89, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Larry Staggs officiating. Interment will follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Kuehl was born on August 10, 1933, in Gonzalez, Texas, to the late Walter Kuehl and Miami (Rowin) Kuehl, and died Monday, April 3, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mr. Kuehl loved working in his garden and enjoyed woodworking. He had a passion for building things and was good at it. Mr. Kuehl could build anything, even his own house. He loved his church family and was a faithful member. Mr. Kuehl was a loving husband and father. He was a provider to his family and a good honest man. Mr. Kuehl was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Army. Mr. Kuehl retired from Air Cooled Engine Co. after 45 years of loyal service.
Mr. Kuehl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Kuehl of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Carl George of Euless, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Byford Smith of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kenneth Krach of Troy, Texas; granddaughter and husband, Shana and Ryan Hains of Lufkin; grandson, Nathan Rudd of Lufkin; grandson, Trevor Rudd of Lufkin; grandson, Aaron Krach of Troy, Texas; grandson, Liam Krach of Troy, Texas; great-granddaughter, Amy Massey of Lufkin; special cousin, Ruby Grant of Nacogdoches; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Paulson of Plano, Texas; brother in law, L.J. Hall of Marshall, Texas; sister-in-law, Marie Gill and husband Richard Gill, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kuehl was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Earl, Donald, Doyle and Cecil Kuehl, brothers-in-law, Howard Hall and Oren (Porkey) Hall.
Pallbearers will be Byford Smith, Trevor Rudd, Scotty Roddam, Liam Krach, Kenneth Krach, and Leon Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Rudd, Carl George, and Richard Gill.
Special memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church 4303 FM 842 Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
