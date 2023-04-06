shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Joe W. Kuehl, 89, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Larry Staggs officiating. Interment will follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr. Kuehl was born on August 10, 1933, in Gonzalez, Texas, to the late Walter Kuehl and Miami (Rowin) Kuehl, and died Monday, April 3, 2023, in Lufkin.

Tags

Recommended for you