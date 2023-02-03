shafer square sept 2021

Joel Dillahunty Sr.

Funeral services for Joel Dillahunty Sr., 80, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Adrian Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Central.

