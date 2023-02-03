Funeral services for Joel Dillahunty Sr., 80, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Adrian Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Central.
Mr. Dillahunty was born on January 30, 1943, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Wayne Carter Dillahunty and Lula (Dunaway) Dillahunty, and died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Lufkin.
Joel was a member of the Lufkin Lodge #669 AF & AM, Scottish Rite, Houston, Shriners, and York Rite. Joel faithfully served his country during the Vietnam conflict and is a Vietnam Veteran. Joel loved his family and his Lord, serving Faith Baptist church as a member for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Dillahunty of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Joel “Bud” Jr. and Anita Dillahunty of Texarkana, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Michelle Dillahunty of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Zack Dillahunty of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Jacob Dillahunty of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson and wife, Blaine and Amber Dillahunty of Texarkana, TX; granddaughter and husband, Blair and Matt Taylor of Arlington, TX; grandson, Jordan Dillahunty of Corvallis, OR; great-grandson, Bryar Taylor; great-grandson, Mason Dillahunty; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Dillahunty; great-grandchildren, Kallie Greenwell, Remington Reeves, and Weston Reeves; honorary daughter, Holly Dillahunty of Lufkin, TX; brother, Oscar Dillahunty of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Earnest and Marsha Dillahunty of Georgetown, TX; niece, Alycia Bowling of Rosenberg, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Dillahunty; sister, JoAnn Gibson and granddaughter, Destiny Greenwell.
Pallbearers will be Blaine Dillahunty, Jordan Dillahunty, Zachary Dillahunty, Jacob Dillahunty, Matt Taylor, and Joel Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Henderson, Bryar Taylor, and Mason Dillahunty.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX, 75904, or Pathway Recourse Center at WWW.Pathwaytxk.org. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
