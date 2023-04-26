Joenette Whisenant
Lois Joenette Whisenant, 90, was born April 25, 1932 in Covington, Louisiana to Claude and Fannie (Mapes) Crockett and passed away April 21, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas.
Ms. Whisenant attended Angelina College and was retired at the time of her death. Joenette worked at Plustex Poultry for 15 years, after retiring, she owned and operated, Mother’s Helper Child Development Center for 30 years. She was a member of Kelty’s Baptist Church for 60 years and was the Hospitality director for many years. She loved her church family and especially the ladies of her “Joy Class”.
Ms. Whisenant is survived by her daughters Kathy Slaughter, Charmaine Morehouse and husband, Jerry, Marilyn Miller and husband, Butch, Leea Hyde and Carol Whisenant; grandchildren Kerry Slaughter, Shanna Slaughter, Erik Renfroe, Sean Renfroe, Zac Coats, John Coats, and Heath Hyde; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Whisenant is preceded in death by her son, James Whisenant; brothers, Floyd Crockett and Harold Crockett; and sister, Sarah Lowery; son-in-law, Bennie Slaughter.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Ballard, Glen Johnson, Trent Burfine, and Adam Jarvis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Teki Farls and Bro. Berry Kidwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kelty’s Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Services for Ms. Whisenant will be held in the chapel of Kelty’s Baptist Church on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. with Bro. Aaron Wilson officiating with interment to follow in Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. at the church until service time.
The family of Joenette Whisenant would like to offer special thanks and appreciation to Shanda Keely, her home care nurse, for all the special care and dedication she provided for mother.
Mother was blessed with sweet church family, especially her deacons. A thank you goes to her neighbors and friends that provided so much love and care for her.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
