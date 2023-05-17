ohn McNiel was born on April 24, 1942, in Lodi, California, one of the four sons of Thomas Charles McNiel and Olive Marie Landry McNiel. His three brothers were Thomas Charles McNiel, Jr., Richard Clark McNiel, and Michael Francis McNiel.

John grew up in California and graduated from Vallejo High School in 1961. He had a great love for the Pacific Ocean and all the activities he enjoyed there with his friends. However, he moved to Texas where he studied art at Arlington State (now UT-Arlington) in Arlington. His artistic side was always evident throughout his life in his photography and various other types of artwork, and continues through his three children in their careers and lifetime artistic expressions.

