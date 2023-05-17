ohn McNiel was born on April 24, 1942, in Lodi, California, one of the four sons of Thomas Charles McNiel and Olive Marie Landry McNiel. His three brothers were Thomas Charles McNiel, Jr., Richard Clark McNiel, and Michael Francis McNiel.
John grew up in California and graduated from Vallejo High School in 1961. He had a great love for the Pacific Ocean and all the activities he enjoyed there with his friends. However, he moved to Texas where he studied art at Arlington State (now UT-Arlington) in Arlington. His artistic side was always evident throughout his life in his photography and various other types of artwork, and continues through his three children in their careers and lifetime artistic expressions.
After college, John’s varied lifetime pursuits took him to Lufkin where he learned about raising cattle from his Uncle Frank Perry. In 1967, he married Teresa Jackson. His love for his wife of 55-plus years was always evident. He affectionately referred to her as his beloved “Mother Teresa.” The couple had three children: Melissa Lee McNiel Collins (Jimmy), David Michael McNiel (Michelle) , and John David McNiel, Jr. One Granddaughter Kendall Taylor McNiel Castle (Christian).
In Lufkin, John turned his cattle interests into a western store, The Busted Stirrup, which he owned and operated for a number of years before moving to Waxahachie in 1985 to work with Mott’s 5 & 10 stores. In 1998, John made another turn in his varied work careers and went to work with Citizens National Bank of Texas in Waxahachie. He continued to work for the bank until his death.
During all of his different career pursuits, John was best known for his sunny disposition. His friendly ability to connect with all kinds of people and see a positive side to most situations continued through his last days. Most people did not even notice that he operated with only one arm, due to a birth injury, which he considered no big deal.
His family and friends remember him as the light and joy of every gathering. One said, “You could not be sad around Uncle John or “Uncle Dad,” as he was often called by numerous nieces and nephews, some who actually lived with the McNiels in their early adulthood days. He was great at providing fish fries and crawfish boils for family and friend gatherings.
John loved the outdoors—going to the hunting lease every deer season—and anything outdoors—playing golf, fishing, kayaking as well as hunting whether he got a deer or not. Another great love of his was listening to great music. Niece Juli Jackson remembers the time he took Melissa and her to see Bob Dylan in the 1980s. John loved to sample and rate Bloody Marys with his sister-in-law, Scooter.
Mainly, John loved life and lived it to the fullest during his 80 years on earth. His memory will live on as a man of joy and fun. He made others feel good when he was with them.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Monastery of the Infant Jesus — 1501 Lotus Ln Lufkin, TX 75904 or the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.