John Gilbert Arnold, born July 16, 1950, in Queens, NY, died unexpectedly on May 2, 2023, in Paris, Texas.

John's family moved to Texas when he was a young boy. He graduated from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas, and earned a degree in engineering and a commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1974. He served at sea for several years, then at several stations on land in charge of the maintenance of Coast Guard vessels. His stories of his Coast Guard days and other travels fascinated friends and relatives. He left the Coast Guard in 1985 and moved to Lufkin, Texas, where he began the first of several jobs as a maintenance engineer. It was there he met his wife Kathleen.

