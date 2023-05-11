John Gilbert Arnold, born July 16, 1950, in Queens, NY, died unexpectedly on May 2, 2023, in Paris, Texas.
John's family moved to Texas when he was a young boy. He graduated from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas, and earned a degree in engineering and a commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1974. He served at sea for several years, then at several stations on land in charge of the maintenance of Coast Guard vessels. His stories of his Coast Guard days and other travels fascinated friends and relatives. He left the Coast Guard in 1985 and moved to Lufkin, Texas, where he began the first of several jobs as a maintenance engineer. It was there he met his wife Kathleen.
He was a skilled worker, wonderful chef, and a great story teller. People at his table were well-fed and entertained.
The Arnolds lived in Lufkin, Texas, and then moved to Paris, Texas, where he lived until his death.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Kathleen (Mielke); Sisters Denise (James Jordan) and Melissa (John Berens) and Brother Clinton.
He was preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Elaine Arnold.
A memorial gathering is planned for a later date.
John loved animals. Anyone wishing to honor him can make a donation to Baby Gunns Animal Rescue https://www.babygunns.org/ , their local animal shelter, or their favorite animal charity.
