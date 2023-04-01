Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for John Riley O’Quinn, 93, of Pollok will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating, with Masonic rites under the auspices of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.

Mr. O’Quinn was born August 14, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Wiley and Alma (Riley) O’Quinn, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 in a local hospital.

