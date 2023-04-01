Funeral services for John Riley O’Quinn, 93, of Pollok will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating, with Masonic rites under the auspices of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. O’Quinn was born August 14, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Wiley and Alma (Riley) O’Quinn, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. O’Quinn had resided in Pollok all his life. He was retired from Lufkin Industries following 43 years of employment as a Machinist and then worked at Central Water for 22 years. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, a member of the Lufkin Chapter No. 382 Order of the Eastern Star, a seven-time Past Worshipful Master of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Shriners. He was also a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Mr. O’Quinn loved his children and grandchildren, hunting, fishing and spending time at the deer lease, and enjoyed working in his yard.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Riley Dean and Jan O’Quinn of Wells; son, Ben Carrol O’Quinn of Pollok; daughter, Stacey Womack of Hudson; chosen children, Janet and Lee Thompson of Leggett; granddaughters, Jana O’Quinn of Wells, Cassy Womack O’Quinn and fiancé Brandon McAdams of Hudson, Tricia Walther of Bryan; grandsons, Joe Ben O’Quinn of Wells, Josh Womack of Hudson, David Womack and wife Haley of Hudson, John Cody O’Quinn and wife Becca of Huntington, Tyrel O’Quinn of Pollok; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jannette (Birdsong) O’Quinn; son-in-law, Richard Womack; four brothers; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Lee Thompson, Josh Womack, Christian Womack, David Womack, Joe Ben O’Quinn, Cody O’Quinn, and Tyrel O’Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M.
