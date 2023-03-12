shafer square sept 2021

Johnnie Gaye Kirkland

Graveside services for Johnnie Gaye Kirkland, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Chaplain Larry Staggs and Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating.

