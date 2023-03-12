Johnnie Gaye Kirkland
Graveside services for Johnnie Gaye Kirkland, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Chaplain Larry Staggs and Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating.
Mrs. Kirkland was born on August 4, 1934, in Angelina County, Texas, to John Henry Griffin and Minnie Mae (Askew) Griffin, and died Friday, March 10, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Kirkland was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and was a devout Christian. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Congregational Methodist Church.
Mrs. Kirkland is survived by her sisters, Juanita Davidson and Charlotte Ann Griffith; sons, Grady W. Kirkland, Jr. and wife Mary, and Hubert Dale Kirkland and wife Pam; daughters, Loretta Graybill, and Lisa Modisett and husband Ray; grandchildren, Alison Thigpen and husband Kevin, Crystal Reiter and husband Brad, Tara Kirkland, Hope McKinney and husband Justin, Haelee Steptoe and husband Blake, Kara Modisett, Rayla Navarro and husband J.C., Chesni Parrish and husband Gary, Todd Kirkland and wife Shawna, and Jacob Graybill; great-grandchildren, Abbee Thigpen, Brylee McKinney, Sadie Reiter, Layknn Steptoe, Megan Simonds, Ian Marshall, Landon Thigpen, Cypress McKinney, and Johnnie Reiter; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Grady Kirkland; son-in-law, Nolan McGee; grandson, Nolan "Bubba" McGee, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Austin McGee, Brandon Reiter, and Shaina Reiter; and twin sister, Billie Faye "Griffin" Hudman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Graybill, Justin McKinney, Blake Steptoe, Todd Kirkland, Brad Reiter, and Kevin Thigpen.
The family extends special thanks to Harbor Hospice and nurse Frances Tucker.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
