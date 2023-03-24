Memorial services for Johnnie Miller Wilson, 93, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Judge Billy S. Ball and Gary McKamie, Retired City of Euless Chief of Police and City Manager, officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson was born August 25, 1929 at home on a farm near Gatesville, Texas to the late Della May (Huffman) and BD Wilson and died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Lufkin.
Mr. Wilson attended Sam Houston State University, majoring in Criminal Justice. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, seeing active duty in Korea for a year. Following his discharge, he served as a police officer for the Dallas Police Department and retired as Lieutenant, Homicide Division in 1977 in order to accept the position of Chief of Police in Euless. He retired from the Euless Police Department in 1988.
Following his second retirement, Mr. Wilson and his wife Colleen built a home on Cedar Creek Lake, then in 1999 moved to Lufkin to be near their only daughter Beverly and her family. After moving to Lufkin, Mr. Wilson volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and helped build 11 houses. He was a member of the local Marine Corps League and involved with the League’s Toys for Tots efforts.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Judge Billy Ball; grandson, Donald Miller Ball; and great-granddaughter, Kori Taylor Ball.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Colleen (Stroud) Wilson; grandson, John William Ball; brothers, Cliff Wilson and Jack Wilson; and sister, Wilma (Wilson) Young.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lufkin Detachment #1362 Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 152626, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
