Johnnie Miller Wilson

Memorial services for Johnnie Miller Wilson, 93, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Judge Billy S. Ball and Gary McKamie, Retired City of Euless Chief of Police and City Manager, officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.