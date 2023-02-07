Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Johnny "Jake" Stringer, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Wayne Stringer and Brother Robert Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County.

Mr. Stringer was born January 12, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Haskie Marie (Harbuck) and Johnnie Elmer Stringer, and died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence.

Tags

Recommended for you