Funeral services for Johnny "Jake" Stringer, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Wayne Stringer and Brother Robert Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Mr. Stringer was born January 12, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Haskie Marie (Harbuck) and Johnnie Elmer Stringer, and died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Stringer was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He was a truck driver for 50 years and his CB radio handle was Hawg Leg. Mr. Stringer also worked as a firefighter for five years. He loved playing his guitar, especially George Jones music. He was a cowboy and loved his horse Joker. He was also a gardener and dirt track racer.
Survivors include his daughters, Tenna Stringer and partner Dawn of Canyon Lake, Karen Alvis and husband James of Huntington, Pamela Selman and husband Jason of Lufkin, and Beth Milholland and husband Lee of Eagle Point, Oregon; son, Johnny William Stringer, Jr. and Tina Williford of Huntington; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Stringer and wife Novis of DeKalb and Joe Stringer and wife Carolyn of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 22 years, Judith Ann Stringer; daughter, Carrie Delva; and sister-in-law, Winda Stringer.
Pallbearers will be Johnny William Stringer, Jr., Cody Bailey, Jacob Selman, Kaleb Selman, Bruce Thompson, and Scott Stringer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Stringer and Trace Stringer.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
