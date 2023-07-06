Memorial services for Joseph Andrew "Joe" Varga, 84, of Lufkin to be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Please join the family at a reception following the services in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Joe passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Lufkin, Texas with his wife, Sandra, by his side. He was born August 16, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and moved to Longview, Texas in 1955 where he graduated from Longview High School in 1956. He attended Kilgore College earning a degree in Industrial Drafting. He served in the Army from July 1959 through July 1961, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas (Basic training), Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and after his father's death, he transferred to Camp Wolters, Mineral Wells, Texas.
Joe had a very successful career working with Lufkin Industries in the Engineering Department from August 1961, retiring June 30, 2003 from Lufkin Gear Repair. After initial retirement, Joe utilized his skills and knowledge to facilitate Gear Schools and Trade Shows for Lufkin Industries for another 10 years. Joe also enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of his yard, and countless years of perfecting his love for woodworking.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sandra Varga of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Beverly Varga of Georgetown; grandchildren, Russell Varga of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Paige Varga of Dallas; Maddie Varga of Houston; brothers, Robert Varga and wife Judy of Burnet, Richard Varga and wife Linda of Carrollton; nieces, Gretchen Varga, Asilynne Johnston and husband Bryan; nephews, Dr. Jeremy Varga and wife Abby, Ian Varga and wife Heidi; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Varga; mother, Emma Soos Varga; two sons, Kyle Varga and Scott Varga.
