Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Memorial services for Joseph Andrew "Joe" Varga, 84, of Lufkin to be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Please join the family at a reception following the services in the Carroway Family Reception Room.

Joe passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Lufkin, Texas with his wife, Sandra, by his side. He was born August 16, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and moved to Longview, Texas in 1955 where he graduated from Longview High School in 1956. He attended Kilgore College earning a degree in Industrial Drafting. He served in the Army from July 1959 through July 1961, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas (Basic training), Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and after his father's death, he transferred to Camp Wolters, Mineral Wells, Texas.