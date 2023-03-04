Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for Joseph Clifford Molandes, 86, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Joseph was born April 7, 1936 in Nacogdoches, Texas, son to the late Mary Jane Rodrigues and Louis Molandes. He passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2023 in a local hospital.

