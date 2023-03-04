Funeral services for Joseph Clifford Molandes, 86, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joseph was born April 7, 1936 in Nacogdoches, Texas, son to the late Mary Jane Rodrigues and Louis Molandes. He passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. Molandes was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and working in his shop. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Joseph worked at Texas Foundries for 45 years. He was also a longtime member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include wife, Jearldine Dudley Molandes of Lufkin; sons, Kenneth Molandes of Lufkin, and Michael and wife, Laura Molandes of Lufkin; grandchildren, Keith, Chris, Jason, Mark Molandes; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Maddie, Kaylee, Conner, Ella, and Reena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Son, Patrick Wayne Molandes, Brothers, Leo Molandes, Winfred Molandes, and Leonard Molandes, and sister, Mary Jane Molandes.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.