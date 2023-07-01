Joseph Edward Murray, Jr., 82, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Rev. Mark Newton officiating.
Joe was born Jan. 21, 1941, to the late Joseph Edward Murray, Sr. and Ida Amie Scott Murray. He died peacefully at home in his favorite chair, watching “Gunsmoke” with his wife Sarah nearby and his dogs, Roscoe and Roy, at his feet.
Joe succeeded wonderfully at the two things that mattered most to him: Family and newspapering. A Lufkin native, Joe had a journalist’s healthy curiosity about life and hearty skepticism about politics and the purveyors thereof.
He followed his dad’s path to the Lufkin Daily News, where the elder Murray had worked as a Linotype operator. Joe Jr. worked various jobs at the paper as a high school student and during summer vacation while he attended the University of North Texas in Denton. He spent several years as the Houston Chronicle’s East Texas correspondent in the mid-1960s before going to work at his hometown newspaper. In June 1969, Tom Meredith, then the Lufkin paper’s publisher, tapped Murray as editor, making him the first Lufkin native to lead the newsroom.
In 1978, Joe was elevated to become the newspaper’s editor and publisher. In 1989, he had earned his way into a journalist’s dream job when he was named a special writer for the Cox Newspapers chain, whose properties included the Lufkin paper and publications in several states. Joe took his curiosity (and a seemingly unlimited budget) around the nation and the world and shared his observations in columns, also distributed by The New York Times, published around the nation.
His small-towner’s observations of the wider world were appreciated and enjoyed by many. Longtime Washington journalist Andy Alexander remembers Joe as “wicked smart” and with “a wonderful Thurber-like sense of humor.”
Joe loved travelling, with a particular and lasting fondness for Paris. He learned about the world and the world learned about him. At a breakfast somewhere in Europe (maybe Prague?) he learned it was unnecessary in that city to tell a waitperson that he didn’t want grits with his meal.
Joe learned that grits are not a worldwide delicacy. And the server learned about grits.
And when he wasn’t on the road, he stayed home and wrote about his neighbors, continuing his column until his retirement in 2000. Joe could laugh at himself as well as the peccadillos and peculiarities of those who live behind the Pine Curtain of East Texas.
As a newspaperman, Joe always maintained an open door to readers. And so it was in 1975 when a local homebuilder walked into the newspaper to tell about a young family member who had died in Marine Corps recruit training in San Diego. The family wanted answers. And, after listening to the grieving man, so did Joe. In a series of articles, Joe and reporter Ken Herman produced stories that answered some of the questions and brought the story to a nationwide audience.
That included then-U.S. Rep. Charlie Wilson, D-Lufkin, who led the successful congressional battle for necessary reforms, spurred by the Daily News’ stories, in Marine Corps recruiting and training.
For the newspaper’s efforts under Joe’s leadership, the Lufkin Daily News was awarded journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Prize for Meritorious Public Service.
Years later, with his keen news judgment, Joe predicted that no matter what else he did in life, the Pulitzer Prize would be mentioned prominently atop his obituary. Turns out he was wrong. The prestigious prize was just among his many accomplishments, including with his family and with his journalistic efforts that made his hometown a better place and his wide-ranging columns that enlightened and entertained so many.
He is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years Sarah K. Murray of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ida “Missy” Murray and Judson Coward of Houston and Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Erin Murray and Jessie Bonner of Lufkin and Las Vegas, NV; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Elizabeth “Kate” Murray and Keith Langston of Longview; granddaughter, Sarah Warner Coward of Dallas; grandson, Judson Nathaniel “Nate” Coward of Kyle; grandson, William Joseph Langston of San Antonio; grandson, Edward Wesley Bonner of Las Vegas; granddaughter, Adeline Louise Langston of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Isabelle Beatrice “Belle” Bonner of San Marcos; granddaughter, Margaret Elizabeth Langston of Longview; grandson, Thomas Roark Langston of Longview; brother, Ernest Scott Murray and wife Tracy of Lufkin; special friend, Bill Keith of Lufkin; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Roscoe and Roy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue Lufkin TX 75901, Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane Lufkin TX 75904, Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive Lufkin TX 75904, and Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, 1901 Hill Street Lufkin TX 75904.
-30-
