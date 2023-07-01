Joseph Edward Murray, Jr., 82, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Rev. Mark Newton officiating.

Joe was born Jan. 21, 1941, to the late Joseph Edward Murray, Sr. and Ida Amie Scott Murray. He died peacefully at home in his favorite chair, watching “Gunsmoke” with his wife Sarah nearby and his dogs, Roscoe and Roy, at his feet.