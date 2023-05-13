Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/22

Joyce (Hambrick) Jones Chamness

Services to celebrate the life of Joyce (Hambrick) Jones Chamness, 85, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at O’Quinn Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart, Brother Robert Forrest, and Brother M.L. “Bud” Magee officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the services.

