Services to celebrate the life of Joyce (Hambrick) Jones Chamness, 85, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at O’Quinn Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart, Brother Robert Forrest, and Brother M.L. “Bud” Magee officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the services.
Mrs. Chamness was born July 2, 1937 in Marble Falls, Texas to the late Dorothy (Warren) Hambrick and A.G. “Al” Hambrick and her soul passed from this earthly body to eternally be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home. Joyce had resided in Lufkin since the early 1950’s and was a graduate of Lufkin High School. She was a longtime faithful member of O’Quinn Baptist church and was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
Mrs. Chamness was a retired school secretary/teachers’ aide/attendance clerk, having worked at Central ISD, Tenaha ISD and Lufkin ISD for a total of 25 years. Joyce was a kind, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and aunt. She loved serving the Lord, traveling with her husband and the GMAA Master’s Builders to help build and add on to churches, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed antique shopping, traveling, camping, hunting with her husband, and playing board games with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, James Chamness of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Cindy Jones of Athens; son, Mark Jones of Central; daughter, Felicia Chamness of Marshall; grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Tori Aguilar, LeAnne Hoskins, Tyler Jones, Alison Jones, Erin Jones, and Denise Chamness; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Brenda Hambrick of Goodrich; sister and brother-in-law, Lonetta and Dan Nixon of Llano; sister-in-law, Joye Chamness of Bryan; brothers-in-law, Dennis Chamness and Clyde Chamness, both of Carthage; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Al Hambrick; first husband, James Martin Jones; twin sister who died shortly after birth; sister, Mary Ann Smith; brother-in-law, Gary Don Smith; father--in-law and mother-in-law, R.B. “Bernice” Chamness and Alice Chamness; and sister-in-law, Janet Chamness.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jordan Jones and Tyler Jones; and granddaughters, Denise Chamness, Erin Jones, Alison Jones, Tori Aguilar and LeAnne Hoskins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations/contributions be made to either the Food Pantry or General Fund of O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7443 N US Highway 69, Pollok, Texas 75969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.