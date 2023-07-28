Joyce Lee Reitzel, 78, residing in Lufkin, Texas, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her son’s home in Lake Ann, MI with her loving family by her side.
Joyce was born on April 17, 1945, in Cleveland, OH to the late Agnes (Vassel) Higgins and George Higgins. She graduated from Norwalk High School as a member of the class of 1963. Joyce was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. Her hobbies included researching genealogy with various family members, reading, and visiting while playing cards with her friends. Joyce’s greatest joy of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Michael L. Reitzel, whom she married on August 20, 1966; 2 sons, Mark (Nancy) Reitzel of Lake Ann, Michigan, and Michael Todd (Kelley) Reitzel of Canadian Lakes, Michigan; 2 granddaughters, Madison (Kyle) Sweeney of Ferndale, Michigan, and Christina Reitzel of Lake Ann, Michigan; grandson, Alexander Reitzel of Lake Ann, Michigan; sister, Karen (Steve) Schneider of Norwalk; brother, Greg Higgins of Norwalk, and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, George Higgins, Donna Dann, Gary Higgins, and Glenn Higgins.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 12 pm at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857. Pastor Chuck Towersey will be presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
