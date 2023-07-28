Joyce Lee Reitzel, 78, residing in Lufkin, Texas, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her son’s home in Lake Ann, MI with her loving family by her side.

Joyce was born on April 17, 1945, in Cleveland, OH to the late Agnes (Vassel) Higgins and George Higgins. She graduated from Norwalk High School as a member of the class of 1963. Joyce was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. Her hobbies included researching genealogy with various family members, reading, and visiting while playing cards with her friends. Joyce’s greatest joy of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.