Memorial services for Juanell Smitherman, 86, of Kennard will be held Sunday, January 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Reagan McClenny and Harold Hancock officiating.
Juanell Smitherman passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at PineCrest Transitional Rehab Therapy Center in Lufkin, Texas. She was born July 22, 1936 in Scurry, Texas to her parents Loyd Asbury Heard and Margarette Lueona “Ona” (Simpson) Heard.
Juanell lived in Crane, Texas, for decades where she took ownership of her mother’s barbershop, Ona’s Hair Stop, in 1977, and became a beloved barber in Crane and the surrounding region. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Kennard, Texas, to live on the Smitherman family farm for the remainder of her life. She was a lifelong member of the Mary Street Church of Christ in Crane, followed by membership at the Timberland Drive Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas. She was a devoted member of both churches, living the truth of God’s Word and performing service all of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Smitherman; daughter, Joonna Trapp and husband Lynn; son, Jim Smitherman and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Jimmy Trapp and wife Clarissa, Micah Horgan-Trapp and husband Jase, Josh Smitherman and wife Chelsea; and great-grandchildren, Ryker and Easley, Joseph Smitherman, Jessica Parimore and husband Austin; and great-great-grandchildren, Blakley, Tripp, and Truett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John Heard and Jimmy Heard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Timberland Drive Church of Christ, 912 S Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to PineCrest Retirement Community, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or online at https://www.mrcpinecrest.org/giving.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
