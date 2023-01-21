Judy Lynn Davis, 74, of Lufkin, Texas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence. Judy was born in Rosevine, Texas on October 16, 1948, to Morgan Tilas Wright and Willie Marie Shuler Wright. She was a long time resident of Sabine County before moving with her husband, Roy, to Lufkin in 1967. There in Lufkin, she worked as a legal assistant for the law firm of Jimmy Cassels for many years. She was a talented musician who grew up singing and playing piano in church. As a member of Rosevine Church of God, she continued that tradition. She also loved being outdoors. She loved fishing and always took her Cheetos with her (both to eat and bait her fishing spot). She would be talking on the phone and fishing at the same time, having to hang up when she caught something. She also enjoyed hunting, and although she was a little noisy, she would always get her deer. She and her family enjoyed getting together and camping at San Augustine Park, often taking up a whole section. She was a selfless woman and enjoyed spoiling Roy, her granddaughter, Kayla, and her niece, Lisa. One of her highlights in life was when she and Roy went on an Alaskan Cruise. Judy was a good Christian lady that wanted everyone to know the Lord. She was blessed to be able to go on mission trips to both Mexico and Venezuela.She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Roy Davis of Lufkin; son, Richard Davis and wife, Jackie, of Lufkin; brothers, Floyd Wright and wife, Kathy, of Hemphill, Mark Wright and wife, Brenda, of Pineland, and Barry Wright and wife, Christy, of Grapevine Community; sister, Sherra Beth Wright Taylor of Burke; sister’s in law, Charlotte Davis Havard of Zavalla and Sharon Davis Hunter of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kayla Davis and fiancé, Charlie Stewart of Lufkin; niece and honorary granddaughter, Lisa Bynum and husband, Paul; great grandchildren, Baylee, Audree, Jase, Kannon and Olivia; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Marie Wright; son, Reggie Eugene Davis; daughter, Rebecca Suzanne Davis; sister, Katie Smith; great grandchild, Harper Okray; and sister-in-law, Mildred White. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Rosevine Church of God under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Wright officiating. Burial will follow services in Hebron Cemetery, Broaddus, Texas with Robert White, Danny White, Gary Haddock, Ricky Gibson, Barry Wright, Jr., Brad Wright, Morgan Wright and David Wilson serving as pallbearers. Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
