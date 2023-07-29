Kandice (Vaughan) Stotts Montelongo

Kandice Rhena Stotts Montelongo, 45, joined her Heavenly Father Saturday, July 22, 2023, far too soon. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin with Duke Denk officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home.
Kandice was born February 17, 1978, in Corsicana, and spent most of her years in Lufkin. She graduated from SFA (BBA ‘06) and spent 13 years as an accountant, proudly running her own company, Smart Tax Bookkeeping, and Payroll, and also serving with HJMR, LLC and Intuit.
When attending Hudson ISD, she played softball and her love of the sport never faded, as she spent countless evenings playing catch with Hugo in the backyard field he created for her.
She loved her kids fervently and attended every track meet, basketball game, show choir concert, and event. She spent hours talking with Travis about the characters and stories as he authored his book, and she always bragged about Jeff’s business and basketball teams. Her grandkids and nephew brought her unmistakable joy, and she doted on each one with gifts and entertainment. Not to mention her fur babies, Junies, Duchess, and Chongees who were always in her lap or getting treats.
Her mom was her best friend, and they would sit and giggle about nonsense or spend hours shopping together. She loved to play games and wouldn’t let anyone sit on the sidelines. And nothing made her day like a Dr. Pepper and a bag of Riesen candies.
Though she faced hardships, she loved life and now, her vivacious spirit will live among us in every gathering, holiday, game, and memory.
She is survived by her husband, Hugo Montelongo of Lufkin; mother, Trannes Woods of Waco; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Breanna Stotts, of Pilot Point; son, Travis Stotts, of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Hugo (Hugie) and Brie Montelongo of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Bianca and Kristian Mitchell of Bryan; grandchildren, Julian, Ashley, Declan, Hugo Jr., Alora, Brayden, and Ezekiayl; sister, brother-in-law, and nephew, Davin, Duke, and Gracen Denk of Waco; and brothers, Matt Vaughan of Corsicana and Bobby Woods of Lufkin.
She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Griselda Sampson of Nacogdoches, Marie Villa of Rosenberg, Rosie Paz of Lufkin, and Maribel DeJesus and Flor Perez of Houston; brothers-in-law, Juan Montelongo and Ralph Montelongo of Lufkin, and Joe Montelongo of Diboll.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Eathridge Vaughan.
