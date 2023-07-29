shafer square sept 2021

Kandice (Vaughan) Stotts Montelongo

Kandice Rhena Stotts Montelongo, 45, joined her Heavenly Father Saturday, July 22, 2023, far too soon. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin with Duke Denk officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home.