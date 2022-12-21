Funeral services for Kanon Matthew Lowery, 2, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Brother Justin Lindsey officiating.
Kanon was born November 25, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas to Jada and Matthew Lowery, and died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in a local hospital.
Kanon was the happiest and goofy baby. He loved everyone, but he loved his sister more than anything. He loved Blippi and tractors.
Survivors include his parents, Jada and Matt Lowery of Lufkin; twin sister, Kenedy Joe Lowery of Lufkin; maternal grandmother, Brook Hawthorne of Lufkin; maternal grandfather, Galen Paul Yarbrough, Sr. of Lufkin; paternal grandmother, Jeannie Lowery of Lufkin; great-grandparents, Charles and Wilean Yarbrough of Lufkin; great- grandmother, Othal Lowery of Huntington; great- grandparents, Ed and Becky Morris of Phoenix, Arizona; uncle, Galen Paul Yarbrough, Jr. of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Jazzmyn and Andrew Arabie, Jalisa and Jimmy Jones, all of Lufkin; uncle, Hal Raidyn Hawthorne of Lufkin; cousins, Austin and Sara Clark of Lufkin, Leslie and Mario De los Santos of College Station; and numerous other cousins and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Lowery; grandfather, Hal Randy Hawthorne; great-grandfather, Lester Lowery; great-grandparents, Bertha Lee and William Banks Adams, Dr. James and Velma Reese; and great-grandfather, Papa Dean Cavett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark and Brenda Lowery, John Mark and Shelby Lowery, Clark and Bailey Lowery, and Taylor Lowery.
