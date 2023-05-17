Karen (Bain) McLin, 80, of Lufkin died Friday, May 12, 2023 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. McLin was born May 9, 1943 in Waco, Texas to the late Beecher and Mary (Ruff) Bain.
Karen was the oldest of five siblings that she dearly loved. She enjoyed telling stories about growing up with her parents and siblings and all of the things that they did together. It was wonderful to witness because it was obviously a very happy time in her life. She was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and she incorporated that into her own family.
She attended Highland Park and Lamar High Schools. After graduating, she went on to attend Texas Women’s University.
On July 7, 1965, she proudly married Travis. They were married for 57 years. He passed just a few short months ago and she was ready to be reunited with the love of her life. The dedication and love they showed to one another and their family is something to be envious of. They are the true definition of in sickness and health, through good times and bad... these two stuck together, strengthened by love and God’s grace. It was truly an honor to witness both their love and friendship with each other.
They built a beautiful family together. She was the mother of three children, whom she simply adored. A daughter for a best friend and two Mamas Boys. She valued her calling of wife, mother and grandmother above all. She spent many years as a homemaker. She demonstrated how to build a family with grace and ease. The love for her husband and family were the core of who she was.
She was compassionate, loving, wise, warm, kind and fun. She loved to travel and to go to the beach. She also loved a good gathering with family and friends. She sat and watched everyone with pure joy. Quality time was her love language.
God planted a strong value of serving others in her, and she took that seriously. She worked in the nursery at their church and was class mom for many years. She attended every school play, performance, graduation, wedding, births and any other life events. She truly enjoyed being there and those moments were extra sweet just by her being there. She gave her time and love so freely and so often.
She’s been our teacher, our mentor, our example. She lived a beautiful life that illustrated what it meant to lead with love.
As we look back and reflect on the gift God gave us in Karen, we are so grateful. Her legacy was, is and will always be love. Her sweet spirit, living on always, through all of us blessed enough to know her.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Havard and son-in-law Kent of Diboll; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael McLin and Ashley Rowell, Mark and Darci McLin, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Morgan and Bret Due, Chelsea Havard, Kirby and Cesar Obregon, Cody and Presley McLin, Madison McLin, Riley McLin, Bailey and Chris Carlin; great-grandchildren, Landon Greer, Karson Due, Grayson Due, Kashton Due, and Kenzi McLin; sisters, Mary Lynn Booth and Jeannie Bain; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Susan Bain; sisters-in-law, Kay McLin, Sylvia Head, and Sharron Everett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Johnnie Mae McLin; brother-in-law, Len Poling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Travis Merle McLin; sister, Patsy Bain; grandson, Christopher Greer; brothers-in-law, Paul Booth, Johnny Head, Charles McLin and Dickie McLin; and sister-in-law, Debbie Poling.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
