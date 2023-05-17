Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/22

Karen (Bain) McLin, 80, of Lufkin died Friday, May 12, 2023 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mrs. McLin was born May 9, 1943 in Waco, Texas to the late Beecher and Mary (Ruff) Bain.