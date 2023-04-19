Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Kathleen (Cheever) Nick

Funeral services for Kathleen (Cheever) Nick, 89, of Hudson will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Vernell Bonner officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.

