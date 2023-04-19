Funeral services for Kathleen (Cheever) Nick, 89, of Hudson will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Vernell Bonner officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Nick was born August 27, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Ellen (Parrish) and Leslie L. Cheever, and died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Nick married Charles Franklin Nick March 19, 1960 and they resided in Hudson over 50 years. His ashes are in the casket with her.
She earned a Bachelors and Masters in Physical Education from Stephen F. Austin State University and taught P.E. for over 10 years. She was a gifted athlete, particularly in tennis, as well as a fantastic baker. Mrs. Nick had a competitive streak, enjoying all kinds of games with friends and family, especially cards and 42. If you won, you knew you earned it!
Mrs. Nick prioritized educating her children and grandchildren, spending many hours teaching them to read and do math before Kindergarten. All her children knew her love for them was completely unconditional and never ending. She loved the Lord and didn’t keep it to herself. She taught her children about the Bible, and she was a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, and youth group leader. She was an expert on ancient Israel.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Wood and husband Donald of Kemah, Kristi Nick of Lufkin, Teresa Nick and spouse Dawn Wilson of Hampton, Maryland; son, James Nick and wife Lori of Hudson; granddaughters, Katie Nick and Kara Nick, both of Hudson; great-grandson, Ethan Eckenfels of Dickinson; brother-in-law, Joe Nick of Hudson; sister-in-law, Carmen Nick of Concord, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Franklin Nick; granddaughter, Lesley Wood Eckenfels; sisters, Yvonne Cheever and Mary Ann King and husband Tom Jack King; and brother, Leslie Cheever and wife Donna.
Pallbearers will be James Nick, Don Wood, Tommy King, Mathew King, Jeriod Thigpen, David Nick, Pat Penn, Deck Penn, and Jim Penn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Largent Cemetery Association, 349 Porter Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
