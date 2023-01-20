Funeral services for Kenneth Runnels, 87, of Pollok will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Todd Core officiating. Cremation arrangements are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Runnels was born July 8, 1935 in Huntington, Texas to the late Nona Lee (Collier) and T J Runnels, and went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Mr. Runnels graduated from Huntington High School in 1953. He worked as a draftsman for Lufkin Industries, then owned and operated Runnels Logging for 45 years. He loved fishing, his family, and his Lord and Savior. Mr. Runnels loved horses and enjoyed calf roping and cutting horses. His wife called him a horse whisperer. He was a real cowboy. Mr. Runnels was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks sports fan. He was a member of New Heights Church in Arkansas.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lynn Runnels; daughters and son-in-law, Karey and Steve Lookadoo, Shelley Duchesne, and Tracey Duchesne; grandchildren, Jessica Hill, Meghan Runnels, Lauren Dees, Ophelia Duchesne, and Zachary Runnels; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Pete and Polly White and Jerald Runnels; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 46 years, Pam Runnels; daughter, Darla Runnels; sister, Mary Stewart; and brother, Mike Runnels.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.