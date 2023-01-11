Graveside services for Kerry Ray White, 58, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Billy Jack Smith officiating.
Mr. White was born August 6, 1964 in Lufkin, Texas to Carolyn Marie (Kendrick) and Kenneth Ray White, and died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. White was a 1982 graduate of Hudson High School and worked for Lufkin Industries as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and listening to Elvis Presley music. He loved his grandbabies and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lori Len (Teer) White; daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Laird Menzel; grandchildren, Parker Menzel and Emma Menzel; mother, Carolyn (Kendrick) White; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Derek Linton; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Andrea White; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Terry Teer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by father, Kenneth White; daughter, Crystal White; and parents-in-law, Ivis and DeLois Teer.
Pallbearers will be Charles Kendrick, Allen Fancher, Larry Havard, Derek Linton, Caleb Linton, Laird Menzel, and Kolby White.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.