Kevin Ray Cordell
Kevin Ray Cordell, 46, of Umatilla, Oregon, passed peacefully Monday, December 26, 2022, in Folsom, California after a valiant battle with cancer.
Kevin is survived by his beloved daughter, Riley RayAnne Cordell of Hermiston, Oregon; his mother Beth Cockrell Cordell of Folsom, California; his father Kenneth Cordell and wife Laurel Boggs Cordell of Portola, California; his sister Claire Cordell of Folsom, California; his brother, Dr. Kenneth Estes and wife Dr. Laura Estes of Alvarado, Texas; and a number of close relatives and friends.
Kevin was born in Houston, Texas on November 12, 1976. As a young child, the family lived near Clear Lake and NASA. Kevin was able to fish and go camping as well as help his dad with building projects. After a move to Tucson, Arizona, his parents led a Boy Scout troop, and along with camping trips and the learning of various skills, Kevin was introduced to astronomy on star-gazing ventures to view Tucson’s famous clear skies, developing a life-long interest. There were many trips to Mount Lemmon to play in the snow. Kevin was a member of soccer and baseball teams, and became a skateboarder constructing his own ramps, thus becoming a hit with the kids in the neighborhood. Kevin’s gift for building and love of cars would become lifelong passions. He began building model cars and was never without the next project. As he became older, he would own and restore many cars. His love for snow and the mountains resulted in outfitting his own rigs for snow wheeling. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished photographer.
Kevin’s building skills would eventually become the basis of his career. After years designing machine parts and managing building teams, Kevin obtained many licenses culminating in the granting of the General Contractor’s license. The position for which he was most proud was that of Site Construction Manager for the 10,000 Year Clock Project located in Van Horn, Texas and operated under the aegis of The Long Now Foundation and Jeff Bezos. In addition to managing the team, Kevin redesigned the bit that would be used to drill the tunnel for the Clock. The Long Now Foundation’s headquarters is located in San Francisco, California where many of Kevin’s photographs have been placed.
Kevin’s devotion to his daughter, Riley was unparalleled. With laser focus he rose to the challenge every day to guide her in her studies and hobbies, and to teach her skills. The two of them went to the snow-covered mountains as often as possible on winter weekends.
The family wishes to thank Kevin’s medical team at M.D. Anderson, Houston who worked diligently to prolong his life; the caring staff at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston, Oregon; Mercy General Hospital, Folsom, California; and his angels Tony McAnally and Tiffany Cordell Travis and their families for their unceasing devotion during the countless trips and medical procedures. A special thanks goes to Kevin’s support dog, Jewels.
Kevin’s intelligence, humor and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
“Love is the only gold.” Alfred, Lord Tennyson
“Love perseveres.” 1 Corinthians 13:7
