Kimberly Sue Magaldi, 58 of Smithville, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Kim was born In Lufkin, Texas to Leo and Eloise Frauenberger Magaldi on May 12, 1964. She went to Lufkin High School, graduating in 1982. Only 3 years after high school graduation, she graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BBA in accounting where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Upon graduation, she continued to serve as an officer in the Tri Delta Sorority Organization.
Kim was married to Patrick McAlister on October 21, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Kim and Pat lived in Meridian, MS after marrying, and then they moved to Texas in 2006 to live at Alum Creek on property that has been in the family for many generations.
Kim most recently worked for AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine in Austin, TX. She previously worked in accounting at Fresenius Dialysis and Ascension Seton Smithville. Kim loved scrap booking and attending scrap book conventions with her sister, Connie. Kim was also an avid reader and enjoyed her online book club.
Kim is survived by her husband of 21 years, Patrick McAlister, her sister and brother-in-law Connie and Ron Hopson, Niece, Kristen Miles and her husband, Seth Miles and nephew, Nicholas Hopson and wife, Brianna Hopson, her stepson, Jesse McAlister and stepdaughter, Traci Gilbert and her husband, Randy, and step-grandsons, Jace and Lincoln. Kim is also the favorite great aunt of three nephews, Zach, Ronin, and Leo, and one niece, Kenley who really appreciates her legacy of love. Kim is also survived by numerous other relatives and her furry friends, Brees and Molly.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Eloise Magaldi.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 24th at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 25th at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Alum Creek Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.