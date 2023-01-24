Kimberly Sue Magaldi, 58 of Smithville, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Kim was born In Lufkin, Texas to Leo and Eloise Frauenberger Magaldi on May 12, 1964. She went to Lufkin High School, graduating in 1982. Only 3 years after high school graduation, she graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BBA in accounting where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Upon graduation, she continued to serve as an officer in the Tri Delta Sorority Organization.

Kim was married to Patrick McAlister on October 21, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Kim and Pat lived in Meridian, MS after marrying, and then they moved to Texas in 2006 to live at Alum Creek on property that has been in the family for many generations.