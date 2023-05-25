Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Lance Irvin Modisette, 18, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.

Lance was born January 14, 2005 in Lufkin, Texas to Kimberlee Noble and Brent Modisette. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Lance Modisette on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you