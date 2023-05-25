Funeral services for Lance Irvin Modisette, 18, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Lance was born January 14, 2005 in Lufkin, Texas to Kimberlee Noble and Brent Modisette. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Lance Modisette on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Lance was an intelligent, determined, and outgoing young man who knew the Lord. He brought joy to everyone he met. His passions included hunting with his Pops, baseball, sports cars, and his family. His great love of baseball led him to be able to play in the Little League World Series as part of the Thundering 13, and went on to pitch for Lufkin Varsity. This loss has not only affected the family and our community but has been felt worldwide by the friends he made in the world series. His enthusiasm for cars made it an easy decision to want to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Tarleton and work his way to transfer to his dream college, Texas A&M. Then he wanted to work and build cars for Ford and Chevy.
It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers!
Survivors include his mother, Kimberlee Noble; father and stepmother, Brent and Carol Modisette; sister, Erin Modisette; stepsister, Natali Wooten; grandmother, Joy Modisette; grandparents, Richard and Marie Noble; aunts and uncles, Richard and Breanna Noble, Wade and Kim Modisette, Jamie and Linda Dowthitt, Lena Dowthitt, Heather and Cody Campbell; numerous cousins and extended family; godmother, Amber Stovall; girlfriend, Aubrie Morris; the Lufkin Panther Baseball Team; along with many other friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Collis "Pops" Modisette.
Pallbearers will be the Lufkin Panther's Baseball Team and Alumni.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.