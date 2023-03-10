Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for Larry D. Miller, 77, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ross Wellman officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service.

