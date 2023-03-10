Funeral services for Larry D. Miller, 77, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ross Wellman officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Mr. Miller was born November 14, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Mary Lovice (Leonard) and Walter Miller. He passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in San Marcos.
Mr. Miller was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a former member of the Carmona Hunting Club and was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Miller served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his son, Larry “Dean” Miller, Jr. and wife Shari; grandson, Hayden Miller and wife Sarah; granddaughter, Cara Bond; great-grandchildren, Briella Jacobs, Landon Bond, Hayden Reed Miller, Jr., Myla Bond and Emery Miller; brother, James Miller and wife Dorris; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members,
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Miller, Aaron Miller, Bobby Joe Vance, Richard Currie, Doug Thompson and Gary Bentley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Modisette and George Duren.
