Funeral services for Leon Morris, 85, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Fannin officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Morris was born May 26, 1937 in Houston, Texas to the late Ruthie Lorene (Robertson) and Robert Eugene Morris, and died Monday, May 15, 2023 at his residence.