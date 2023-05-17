Funeral services for Leon Morris, 85, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Fannin officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Morris was born May 26, 1937 in Houston, Texas to the late Ruthie Lorene (Robertson) and Robert Eugene Morris, and died Monday, May 15, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Morris resided in Lufkin most of his life. He worked for R.H. Duncan Construction for 33 years and then owned and operated Leon Morris Construction. Mr. Morris was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty (Bruce) Morris of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Tracie and Terry Elliott of New Caney, Brenda and Mark Lowery, Deidra “Dee Dee” and Tim Davis, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Alan and Marca Thigpen, Austin and Ainsley Thigpen, Susan and Bradley Taylor, John Mark and Shelby Lowery, Clarke and Bailee Lowery, Taylor and Taylor Featherston, Timothy Davis, Erica and James Lee, and Marissa Davis and fiancé Cortland McPherson; great-grandchildren, Tripp and Hank Thigpen, Sawyer and Sutton Thigpen, Connor and Morgan Taylor, Elise Lowery, Halie and Harlie Edwards, Davis, Case and Anniston Lee; siblings and spouses, Gene Morris of Tomball, Hubert “Hoody” Morris, Bobbie and James Vail, all of Pollok, Alton and Barbara Morris of Forrest, Helen and Garland Baker of Lufkin, Bruce Morris of Beaumont, and Carol Ann Morris of Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Linwood Morris, Charles Morris and Geary Morris.
Pallbearers will be Brad Morris, Brian Morris, Cole Alderman, Daryl Burleson, Gene Gresham and Jed Morris.
The family extends special thanks to Bryan Harkness and Lupe Velazquez with Affinity Hospice, and caretakers and friends Laurie Johnson and Margaret Alexander for their care of Mr. Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 S. Loop E, Houston, Texas 77087.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
