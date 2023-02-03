Leonard Harrell Avery
Funeral services for Leonard Harrell Avery, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Roberts and Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Avery was born February 28, 1935 in Chireno, Texas to the late Lessie V. (Harrell) and Leonard Meredith “Myrt” Avery, and died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence.
As a boy growing up in a meager household, Leonard learned a strong work ethic and responsibility at a young age. He often spent time on his grandfather’s farm near Diboll, Texas with a day full of chores and adventures. He loved to tell the stories of how each night around the cook fire, his circuit preacher grandfather would ask him to wash his feet, and put a penny in Leonard’s jar, or the day he broke the milk jars while lowering them slowly into the cool water of the cistern. He loved his horse and loved to race his friends, he loved to hunt and fish, but most of all, he loved the brand new bicycle that his father brought him home one day.
After a short high school romance, Leonard married his sweetheart, Molly Jo Williford. The young couple moved from Angelina County to Liberty, Texas, where Leonard had a well-paying and promising job in the oil & gas industry. Missing home and family, the couple agreed that they would return to Lufkin and Leonard would seek work in the town where they wished to raise their children.
Not long after returning home in 1955, Leonard accepted a job at Lufkin Foundry and Machine Shop as a helper in Machinery. With mechanical aptitude, but no experience, Leonard worked his way through the receptive ranks at Lufkin and after five years was a Class A Machine Operator. Just two years later, he accepted the position of “Extra Man” in the machinery division on call 24/7. Promoted quickly to inspector, then Foreman over Gear Cutting Operations, and on to The Gear Test and Service Department where he became the primary Liaison and Trouble Shooter between Lufkin Industries and it’s worldwide Commercial and Marine Gear Customer base. Leonard also served as President and the local Chapter of the International Association of Machinists, and President of the Employee owned LFM Federal Credit Union. Leonard served the company and job that he loved for 46 years. At the point of his retirement, Leonard was the longest tenured employee in the history of Lufkin Industries.
A family man who read his bible daily, Leonard served Denman Avenue Baptist and his Lord and Savior as a deacon for over 50 years, and took pride in using his mechanical and carpentry gifts as a volunteer in the Christian Builders Association, serving throughout the country.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Molly Jo Avery of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Kim Avery of White Oak; daughters and son-in-law, Charlene Lowe, Alicia and John Bennett, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Christine and Luke Tarbutton, Anna Bennett-Gabay, Isaac and Stormie Avery, Savannah Avery; great-granddaughters, Addison Kate Avery, Leilani Tarbutton, Elle Tarbutton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, William Lowe; grandson, Keith Letney; five sisters; and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Walker, Fred Gann, Craig Coleman, Ricky Gay, Wayne Roberson, and Rick Overby.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
