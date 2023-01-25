Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Leslie Karen Westbrook, 59, of Pollok will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Brother Brandon Brashear officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.

Mrs. Westbrook was born January 30, 1963 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Betty “Marty” (Hewitt) and John Robert Self, and passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in a Tyler hospital.