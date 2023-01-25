Funeral services for Leslie Karen Westbrook, 59, of Pollok will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Brother Brandon Brashear officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Westbrook was born January 30, 1963 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Betty “Marty” (Hewitt) and John Robert Self, and passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in a Tyler hospital.
Mrs. Westbrook resided in Angelina County most of her life and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1981. She served in the U.S. Army as a Medic for five years and retired as Maintenance Secretary from the Lufkin State Supported living center following 26 years of employment.
She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, watching ball games, playing with and taking care of all her animals, going to the beach, canning, baking, and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Westbrook was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Westbrook of Pollok; sons and daughter-in-law, Kris and Jessica Love of League City, Dustin Segrest of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Rory Westbrook of Crockett; daughter and son-in-law, Celie and Preston Stewart of Pollok; grandchildren, Brianna Love, Rayne Love, Kali Love, Josie Weeks, Layton Stewart, and Collin Westbrook; brothers, John Smith of Lufkin, Robert Self of Houston, and Jim Self of Nacogdoches; sisters, Cathy Christian of Diboll and Tammy Bivins of Nacogdoches; stepmother, Joy Self of Nacogdoches; parents-in-law, Mike and Gwyn Westbrook of Pollok; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy and Hila Westbrook of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amber; grandson, Gunnar; sister, Sarah; and sisters-in-law, Amy and Betty Jo.
Pallbearers will be Robert Inman, Josh Smith, Jordan Smith, Tyler Rayburn, Ryan Westbrook, and Reid Westbrook.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Sulphur Creek Hunting Club.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
