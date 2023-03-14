Funeral services for Lilia Nadim Jabbour, 75, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mrs. Jabbour was born on April 26, 1947, in Batroumine, Lebanon, to the late Mickeal Mansour and Lamia (Heriki) Mansour, and died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Jabbour was a strong woman who loved her family very much. She loved to spoil her grandchildren. Mrs. Jabbour was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She loved to spend her time watching the Food Network, the Game Show Channel, soap operas, crocheting, or by working on a good word search puzzle.
Mrs. Jabbour is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Huda and Patrick Lewis of Lufkin; daughter, Hebah Jabbour of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Rabi and Shelley Jabbour of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Nick and Ariel Abdallah of Tomball; granddaughter, Kristina Abdallah of Lufkin; grandson, Patrick Lewis, II of Lufkin; grandson, Jaxsen Lewis of Lufkin; granddaughter, Adilyn Jabbour of Lufkin; grandson, Aiden Jabbour of Lufkin; great-grandson, Oliver Clark of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Emma Abdallah of Tomball; great-grandson, Creed Clark of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Karmita and Munif Kobercy of Lebanon; brother and sister-in-law, Karim and Elaine Mansour of Boston, MA; brother, Joseph Mansour of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Diane Jabbour of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Lola Jabbour of Dallas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Houda and Abe Lakkis of Boston, MA; sister-in-law, Elaine Jabbour of Lebanon; niece, Angie Hill of Lufkin; niece and husband, Lena and James Kelsey of Kennard; nephew and wife, Wade and Kayla Jabbour of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nadim Jabbour; sisters-in-law, Janet Mansour, Salam Audy, Marie Abdallh, and Wedad Audi; and brothers-in-law, Wadih Jabbour, Halim Jabbour, Salim Jabbour, and Yaccoub Jabbour.
Pallbearers will be Wade Jabbour, Nick Abdallah, James Kelsey, Rick Reyes, Seth Turgeau, Patrick Lewis, and Rabi Jabbour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Turgeau, Mark Crocker, Andrew Page, Glyndon Greer, Adrian Olavide, and Michael Hill.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.