Funeral services for Lilia Nadim Jabbour, 75, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.

Mrs. Jabbour was born on April 26, 1947, in Batroumine, Lebanon, to the late Mickeal Mansour and Lamia (Heriki) Mansour, and died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her residence.

