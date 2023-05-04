First Lady Lillie B Adams., 88, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on April 27, 2023.
For over 50 years, First Lady Lillie B Adams was honored and devoted to not only her husband but her church families both at Huntington True Light Holiness Church in Huntington, TX and at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church in Lufkin, TX.
First Lady Lillie B Adams was faithful to God and her family until her passing and her legacy will live on because of her devotion to family and God; a job well done.
First Lady Lillie B Adams was preceded in death by her husband Elder Roy Adams Sr., her parents Annie Bell Mays (Willie) and Alton Stanfield, siblings J.P. Mays, Jimmy Mays, Will Albert Mays, Betty Hamilton, Jimmy Stanfied, Anthony Stanfield, her children Sampson Ray Adams and Roy Adams Jr., her great-grandchildren, Lanell N. Cauley, MaKaea Simone Bowie, Di’Quinctin Douglas Fowler, Fred’Shell Rogers, LaShell Rogers, Catheryn C. Smith and Emeree’ Rhayne Jenkins.She is survived by her siblings Bertie Fields (Milton), Bettye Dacus (Samuel), Linda Bell; her aunts Bernice Wysinger, Imogene Hadnot; her children Lillie Bell Cauley (Tommy) of Jasper, TX, Lesia Mae Reed (Jeffery) of Jasper, TX, Jenny M. Adams of Jasper, TX, Perry G. Adams (Littlene) of Jasper, TX, Charles R. Adams (Kelera) of Seattle, WA and Dorris E. Adams-Harris (Freddie) of Houston, TX; and twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public Viewing, Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in Lufkin, Texas at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church (405 South Warren St, Lufkin, TX 75901) Pastor Homer Freeman, Pastor
Public Viewing, Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in Jasper, Texas at Coleman’s Mortuary (1559 North, Fletcher St, Jasper, TX 75951)
Public Viewing, Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in Jasper, Texas at Faith Temple COGIC (650 Pollard St, Jasper, TX 75951) Bishop Ray Lewis, Pastor
Memorial Service, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:30pm at Faith Temple COGIC (650 Pollard St, Jasper, TX 75951) Bishop Ray Lewis, Pastor
Graveside Burial, Huff Creek Cemetery (County Road 278 Jasper, TX 75951) in Jasper, Texas under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary (Jasper, TX)
The family is REQUESTING that everyone wear a mask but those who have symptoms please stay home. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided.
