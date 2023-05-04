First Lady Lillie B Adams., 88, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on April 27, 2023.

For over 50 years, First Lady Lillie B Adams was honored and devoted to not only her husband but her church families both at Huntington True Light Holiness Church in Huntington, TX and at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church in Lufkin, TX.

Tags

Recommended for you