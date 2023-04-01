Graveside services for Linda Chamblee Brumble, 76, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jonesville Cemetery with Brother Lamar Denby officiating.
Mrs. Brumble was born September 16, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Marjorie (Kimbrough) and Oca Lee Harris, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. Brumble spent most of her life caring for and helping others. She was a very loving, wonderful, hardworking wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
She enjoyed every moment of a beautiful drive, gazing at sunsets, and listening to music. The greatest joy in her life were her daughters and granddaughters. She loved sewing costumes, attending any and every event for her granddaughters, working puzzles together, and shopping with her beloved family. We so love and will miss her.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Kelly Thornton of Huntington, Trina and Michael Jones of Newnan, Georgia; granddaughters, Samantha Thornton and Caroline Thornton, both of Huntington; grand-niece, Zoe Ready of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Janis and Harold Berg of Jamestown, New York; one niece; and numerous nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold R. Chamblee, Jr., and Beau Brumble.
The family extends special thanks to Pinnacle Senior Living Memory Care, The Joseph House, and her sitters, Teresa Copeland and Liz Rauma for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
