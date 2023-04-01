Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Linda Chamblee Brumble, 76, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jonesville Cemetery with Brother Lamar Denby officiating.

Mrs. Brumble was born September 16, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Marjorie (Kimbrough) and Oca Lee Harris, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at The Joseph House.

