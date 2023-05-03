Linda Jo (Fuller) Chauvin of Austin passed away on April 25, 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia over 5 years ago. She was born in the tiny town of Barnum, Texas on December 23, 1940 in the East Texas piney woods. She grew up in the sawmill town of Camden where her father worked.
Linda graduated as the valedictorian from Chester High School. She graduated from Sam Houston State University, Bachelor of Science in 1966, majoring in journalism. Linda taught the eighth grade for several years at East Bernard ISD where she and her husband, Charles, chose East Bernard as a good place to live and raise their two boys. While living there, Linda was active in the United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce and many other community activities. in 1993 Linda was named “Citizen of the Year” by the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce. Linda and Charles divided their time between their cabin in Cuchara, Colorado and Austin. Travel was their passion, France and Italy especially. Using their Delta Air Lines travel privileges, they enjoyed traveling all over the world appreciating other cultures. Linda was a long-time member of the “East Wharton County Every Other Wednesday Bridge Club” where she continued to play after moving to Austin in 1993. The Chauvins are longtime members of the Covenant United Methodist Church in Austin.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Fuller and Winnie Pugh Fuller of Barnum, Texas; her sister, Nada Fuller Jordan of Chester; and her brother-in-law, Lewis Nowlin of Barnum.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Charles; sons, Charles Christopher Chauvin, and Stephen Paul Chauvin; daughter in law, Jeanne Chauvin; grandchildren, Blake Vizzone, Andrew Vizzone(spouse Sarah), Mika Price(spouse Ray) all of Austin. Linda is also survived by her sister, Barbara Nowlin of Barnum, and brother, Charles Fuller(spouse Bonnie) of Livingston
plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned this summer at the flower meadow above Cuchara, Colorado on La Veta Pass as Linda requested for family and friends. Time and place to be announced later.
Please consider a donation in Linda’s memory to the Cuchara Chapel Scholarship Fund, P O Box 796, La Veta, CO 81055. These scholarships aid graduates of Huerfano County high schools and was Linda’s favorite charity. Linda and Charles have been members and supporters of the chapel for many years.
