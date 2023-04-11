Linda Lou (Holder) Johnson Browne was born on December 6, 1944 in Houston, Texas to parents, Adrian and Virgie Wheeler Holder. She entered eternal life on Saturday April 1, 2023 at the age of 78 years.

Linda grew up and attended school in Franklin and was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School. After school, she moved to Houston, where she met her future husband, Troy Johnson. They married in 1964 and began raising a family in the Spring Branch area. They moved to Lufkin, Texas, in 1972 where Linda began working at Lufkin National Bank in the computer room. While at the bank she met life-long friends that would remain a large part of her life. In her later years, she was employed with Brookshire Brothers before her retirement. She then returned to Franklin to live with her sister, LaNelle, for most of the last two years of her life.

