Linda Lou (Holder) Johnson Browne was born on December 6, 1944 in Houston, Texas to parents, Adrian and Virgie Wheeler Holder. She entered eternal life on Saturday April 1, 2023 at the age of 78 years.
Linda grew up and attended school in Franklin and was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School. After school, she moved to Houston, where she met her future husband, Troy Johnson. They married in 1964 and began raising a family in the Spring Branch area. They moved to Lufkin, Texas, in 1972 where Linda began working at Lufkin National Bank in the computer room. While at the bank she met life-long friends that would remain a large part of her life. In her later years, she was employed with Brookshire Brothers before her retirement. She then returned to Franklin to live with her sister, LaNelle, for most of the last two years of her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Virgie Holder; brother, Royce Holder and her brother-in-law, Barney Allen.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Kelly King of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Robin Johnson of San Antonio; sister, LaNelle Allen of Franklin; 3 grandchildren: Jordan Johnson, Wesley Johnson and Amber Whitworth. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the McCauley Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin, Texas. There will be a time of gathering and visiting with family on Saturday from 1:00 until service time at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Nursing Home for the care and consideration given to Linda during the last months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children. Donor Support can be reached at donorrelations@shrinenet.org or you may call 855-401-4897 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.