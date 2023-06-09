Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Lola Diane Turner

Funeral services for Lola Diane Turner, 67, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother James McKenzie and Brother Calvin Kersh officiating. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery.

