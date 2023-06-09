Funeral services for Lola Diane Turner, 67, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother James McKenzie and Brother Calvin Kersh officiating. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner was born January 18, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Imogene (Harbuck) and Simon Julius “Googie” Smith, and died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Turner was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She worked in food service at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center for more than 10 years. She enjoyed music and dancing, especially country music. She was very much the life of the party. She loved spending time outdoors and at the lake. Mrs. Turner was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the most beautiful soul. Mrs. Turner was a member of Lala Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Tiffany Turner-Guzman of Houston and Charlene and Garry Ashcraft of Hemphill; grandsons, Justin Johnson and Zackary Toothman, both of Lufkin; granddaughters, Aliyah Alvarado and Khalani Castillo, both of Houston; sisters and brother-in-law, Dottie Vaughan and Shirley and Cullen Reynolds, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Carolyn Smith of Lufkin; special friend, Ken Bishop of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Turner; son, Casey Turner; mother, Imogene Vaughan; father, Simon “Googie” Smith; and sister, Betty Matchett.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Smith, Roy Smith, Woody Smith, Zach Oliver, Adrienne Cavazos, and Joey Kelley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Darab and Fred Lewis.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
