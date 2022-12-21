Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Lowell Marvin Green, 71, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Lee Johnson officiating.

Mr. Green was born January 23, 1951 in Portales, New Mexico to the late Melveta Fern (Barnett) and Loyd Andy Green, and died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in a local nursing home.