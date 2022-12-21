Graveside services for Lowell Marvin Green, 71, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Lee Johnson officiating.
Mr. Green was born January 23, 1951 in Portales, New Mexico to the late Melveta Fern (Barnett) and Loyd Andy Green, and died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Lowell was born and raised in Portales, New Mexico. He graduated from Portales High School in 1969. Lowell moved to Lufkin in 1971 and started his 38 year career at Consolidated Communications, formerly known as LTX. He worked as an Installation Repairman, a PBX Technician, and then an Outside Plant Engineer, before retiring in 2009. Lowell loved duck hunting and enjoyed spending time training his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, “Son”. He later became an avid deer hunter and loved being in the woods with his grandchildren and close friends. Lowell loved his family, he especially adored his grandchildren and special niece, Celina Epperly.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Jean Green of Lufkin; son, Joel Green and wife Sheila of Nacogdoches; daughters, Jennifer Collins and husband Brian, Kelly Johnson and husband Cory, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jordon Green, Isaiah Collins, Deaton Johnson, Parker Johnson, Matt Crocker, William Crocker and wife Felicia; five great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Andrea Cox; brother, Dennis Green; in-laws, Charles and Sue Yancy; and his dog named “Son”.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.