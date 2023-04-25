Graveside services for Lucy (Clegg) Rector, 74, of Diboll will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Steve Comstock officiating.
Mrs. Rector was born March 8, 1949 in Pineland, Texas to the late Pauline (Ingle) and Roland Eugene Clegg, and died Friday, April 21, 2023 at her residence.
Lucy worked in Administration for Diboll ISD for more than 31 years. She then retired and continued with the school district as a bus driver for another nine years. She enjoyed her time spent around all the kids in the community and also ran the baseball park for several years. Lucy was a caring and kind person who adored her grandchildren and devoted herself to her family. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones here in this world but they find comfort knowing she is now in her Heavenly home.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Sirena Rector of Diboll; grandchildren, Lauryn Richardson, Landon Rector, Laylah Rector, Alyssa Richardson, Jaylee Wilson, Emily Rector; four great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Karen Graham of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Carrie Clegg of Lufkin, Paula Murphy and Judy Scarborough, both of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Clegg and Pauline Graham; stepfather, Verdell Graham; husband, Jerry Rector; son, Richy Rector; and brothers, Kenneth Clegg and Eugene Clegg.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Graham, Aaron Graham, Dillon Murphy, Chuck Murphy, Ken David Clegg, and Dean Miller.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.