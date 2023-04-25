Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Lucy (Clegg) Rector, 74, of Diboll will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Steve Comstock officiating.

Mrs. Rector was born March 8, 1949 in Pineland, Texas to the late Pauline (Ingle) and Roland Eugene Clegg, and died Friday, April 21, 2023 at her residence.

