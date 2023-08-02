Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Graveside services for Lydia Marie (Boles) Johnson, 86, of The Woodlands will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Brother Ben Stokes officiating.

Lydia Marie Johnson was born in Angelina County, Texas July 4, 1937. She was one of six children born into the family of the late Ben and Docia Boles. Marie was an ambitious young woman and after graduating Lufkin High School she attended Stephen F. Austin University earning a degree in education.