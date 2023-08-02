Graveside services for Lydia Marie (Boles) Johnson, 86, of The Woodlands will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery in Pollok with Brother Ben Stokes officiating.
Lydia Marie Johnson was born in Angelina County, Texas July 4, 1937. She was one of six children born into the family of the late Ben and Docia Boles. Marie was an ambitious young woman and after graduating Lufkin High School she attended Stephen F. Austin University earning a degree in education.
Marie returned to her alma mater in Lufkin as an educator. She reconnected with long-time family friend, Gary Johnson, and they married in 1962. In 1967 they moved to McAllen, Texas where they would live the next 47 years. While in McAllen, she helped Gary begin his entrepreneurial journey by working alongside him at Johnson Ropa Usada. Marie achieved a Masters in Psychology from Pan American University in 1976. Once Johnson Ropa Usada was established, she began teaching again at McAllen High School as a vocational educator, helping students develop useful skills and find meaningful careers. In the early ‘80s, Marie opened Personal Touch Boutique which she ran until early 1989. To further her ability to positively impact the lives of others, Marie earned her Doctorate in Christian Counseling, serving privately in McAllen and through Island Baptist Church on South Padre Island. Marie spent the last 10 years in The Woodlands, Texas where she was closer to family.
Marie was a steadfast servant of God. She was very active in Calvary Baptist Church of McAllen. She enjoyed leading Sunday School, went on mission trips, and travelled to various locations as part of Calvary Baptist. She and Gary made it a point to honor the elderly and widows of their church home by providing food, connection, and care throughout the year but especially during holidays.
Marie’s passion was serving others through hospitality. She took pride in her ability to gather large groups of friends and family for any holiday or event and provide a wonderful setting for celebration and fellowship. She enjoyed time at the beach, especially South Padre Island.
Marie and Gary had two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Johnson and Jennifer Johnson Lindemann. Her greatest joys were her granddaughters, Abigail and Tatum Lindemann and she had a warm and caring relationship with her son-in-law, Keith Lindemann.
Pallbearers will be Keith Lindemann, Kaleb Boles, Randy Boles, Bryce Gault, Daniel Moyers, and Brett Gault.
