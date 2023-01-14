Funeral services for M. Nell Goins, 82, of Diboll, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roy Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan’s Chapel Cemetery.
Nell was born March 4, 1940 in Houston County, to the late Veda (Colvin) and T.L. Ross. She passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 in her residence.
Mrs. Goins loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crocheting. Nell was a groundbreaker in being the first woman in numerous positions at the Rusk State Hospital. She was the first woman to work a men’s ward; the first woman to be a supervisor on a men’s ward; and the first woman to be the director of security.
Survivors include son, Eddie and wife, Luci Goins of Liberty City, Texas; daughter, Teresa LaNette Goins of Diboll; grandchildren, Miguel Yanez, Amanda and Travis Smith, Greg Goins, Beth and Danny Rojas, Megan and Steven Lee; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Yanez, Avah Cearley, Nadia Yanez, Harmony Yanez, Tucker Rojas, Annabelle Lee, Caitlin Smith, Kinsey Rojas, Nathan Smith, and Gracie Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Alex Yanez and Leo Yanez; and sister, Judy Hale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Edward Goins in 2003; brother, Tommy Ross; and sister, Genita Ross.
Pallbearers will be Steven, Danny, Greg, Travis, Miguel, and Sebastian.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
