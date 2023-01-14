Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for M. Nell Goins, 82, of Diboll, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roy Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan’s Chapel Cemetery.

Nell was born March 4, 1940 in Houston County, to the late Veda (Colvin) and T.L. Ross. She passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 in her residence.