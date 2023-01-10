shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Margie Tomez, 78, of Huntington, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile, Texas.

Mrs. Tomez was born on July 10, 1944, in Pineland, Texas, to R.C. Roberts and Velma (Buckley) Westmoreland, and died Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Houston, Texas.