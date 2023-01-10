Funeral services for Margie Tomez, 78, of Huntington, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile, Texas.
Mrs. Tomez was born on July 10, 1944, in Pineland, Texas, to R.C. Roberts and Velma (Buckley) Westmoreland, and died Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Tomez was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful friend and was always taking care of others. Mrs. Tomez never missed a loved one's birthday. She enjoyed cooking and loved plants, flowers, and hummingbirds. Mrs. Tomez worked at the video store in Huntington for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Tomez, Sr. of Huntington; son, Raymond Tomez, Jr. and wife Jana of Lufkin; son, Terry Tomez of Denton, TX; daughter, Traci McClure of Diboll, TX; bonus children, Melva, Terrie, and Jerrie; granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Trey Athey of Utah (formerly of Lufkin); great-granddaughter, Dusty Rae Brewer of Utah; sister, Mildred Forrest of Huntington; brother-in-law and wife, Pat and Ann Tomez of Lufkin; sister-in-law and husband, Jeanette and Joe Bob Neal of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Ruby Johnson; brother-in-law, J.L. Collins of Houston; along with numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members; lifelong friend, Lou Whiddon of Huntington; and loving friends and neighbors, Clara and Sonny Lewis of Huntington.
Mrs. Tomez was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joyce Collins, and her bonus daughter, Katrinka.
Pallbearers will be Pat Tomez, Trey Athey, Matthew Crawford, Brian Tomez, Mike Cook, Tom Hutchison, and Steve Hutchison
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray T., Terry Tomez, and Scott Tomez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
