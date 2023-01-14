Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for Margie (Watson) Nash, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at noon on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Greene and Bro. Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Margie was born July 19, 1932 in Corrigan, Texas, and went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was the oldest of seven children born to William Clinton and Ida (Lee) Watson.