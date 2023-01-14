Funeral services for Margie (Watson) Nash, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at noon on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Greene and Bro. Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Margie was born July 19, 1932 in Corrigan, Texas, and went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was the oldest of seven children born to William Clinton and Ida (Lee) Watson.
Margie married Guy Nash on September 7, 1953. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2011. Margie worked for Gipson Funeral Home for several years. She was a faithful 50 year member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church. She was a spunky little lady who would offer her opinion, whether you wanted it or not.
Survivors include children, Pam Click, Danny Nash, and Tonya Nash, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Alisa and Brandon Weeks, and Amanda and Chad Christopher, all of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Rainey Christopher of Kempner, Texas, Jace and Harper Christopher of Huntington; sister, Betty Hollis of Corrigan; and brother, Ricky Watson of Hopewell, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by husband, Guy Nash; sisters, Lucille Holliday and Carolyn Cooper; brothers, Edward Watson and Sam Watson.
The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
