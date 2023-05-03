shafer square sept 2021

Graveside services for Marian Holiday, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.

Mrs. Holiday was born on August 19, 1934, in Asher, Oklahoma, to the late Homer Bonny Rodgers and Euna Maude (Owens) Rodgers, and died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Lufkin.

