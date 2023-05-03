Graveside services for Marian Holiday, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Holiday was born on August 19, 1934, in Asher, Oklahoma, to the late Homer Bonny Rodgers and Euna Maude (Owens) Rodgers, and died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Holiday loved to travel, cook, and really enjoyed shopping. She was an active member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church for 45 years. Mrs. Holiday loved her church and Church family. She retired from Lufkin Independent School District after 34 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Dave Duren of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Wayman and Doris Holiday of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Randy and Lily Duren of Glen Rose, TX; grandson and wife, Daniel and Monica Duren of Huntington; grandson and wife, Barett and Amber Duren of Diboll; grandson and wife, Brandon and Crystal Holiday of Huntington; grandson and wife, Blake and Heather Holiday of Diboll; granddaughter and husband, Tracy and Baylon Lovett of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Krystal and Bubba Watson of Central; grandson, Klint Turney of Katy, TX; 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, nephew and wife, Mike and Sherry Claytor of Collinsville, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Estill Holiday, daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Chris Turney, brothers, Don and Tommy Rodgers, and sister, Bonnie Claytor .
Pallbearers will be Randy Duren, Daniel Duren, Brandon Holiday, Barett Duren, Blake Holiday, and Dylan Duren .
Honorary pallbearer will be Klint Turney.
Special memorials may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church library at 1807 East Denman Ave., Lufkin, TX, 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.